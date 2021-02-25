Protest against fuel price rise, property tax | Mir, 145 other Congress leaders court arrest; freed

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president G A Mir and 145 other party leaders and activists Thursday courted arrest, after a brief scuffle with the police which foiled their attempt to march towards Civil Secretariat from Satwari, in protest against soaring fuel prices and imposition of property tax.

The police, later, freed all the detained leaders and activists.

Led by JKPCC president GA Mir, the protesters assembled here at Satwari against property tax, toll plazas, hike in diesel, petrol and LPG prices and staged a dharna.

While shouting slogans against the price hike of essential commodities, according to the eyewitnesses, the Congress leaders tried to march towards the Civil Secretariat but they were prevented from proceeding forward by the strong contingent of police force near Nai Basti area of Satwari.

It resulted into scuffle between the police and protesting Congress leaders, as per the eyewitnesses. “G A Mir, Raman Bhalla, Mula Ram were among 146 Congress leaders, who courted arrest. They were taken to the District Police Lines (DPL), Jammu. Later, they were set free,” the Congress leader added.

Mir told Greater Kashmir that they wanted to march towards the Civil Secretariat but the police did not allow them and hence they courted arrests following scuffle.

“We’ll further intensify protests in all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir against the price hike of essential commodities including LPG, diesel/petrol,” Mir added.

He said all the units of Congress party including Seva Dal, NSUI, Youth Congress, women wing and others were the part of their protest.

He alleged that petrol and diesel prices directly affected the common people but the Centre had not formulated any policy to deal with the economic slowdown.

“The Centre passed on the burden to the masses,” he added. He also condemned efforts to implement property tax in J&K.