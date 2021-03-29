Protest in Nagrota against property tax, fuel price hike

Congress Monday staged a protest at Nagrota against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at New Delhi over the hike in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, besides property tax.

Carrying placards and denouncing, what they said, “unprecedented and unjustified hike”, the Congress leaders and workers raised slogans against the BJP government and demanded immediate rollback of property tax orders.

Congress leaders also targeted the government for the steep hike in the prices of LPG cylinders and accused it of “looting poor people” by raising the fuel prices.

Addressing that gathering, senior Congress leader and former MLA, Shiv Dev Singh said that the incessant hike in fuel prices was an additional burden on the common people already suffering owing to COVID-19 induced lockdown for months.

He said that the poor and the middle class were severely hit by the recent hikes. “BJP’s claim of providing pro-people governance stands exposed as the Centre has miserably failed to addressing the issues affecting the general public,” he said.