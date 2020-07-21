Protest rocks Lakhanpur against Toll Plaza

A protest demonstration which led to minor scuffle between the protesters and police personnel rocked Lakhanpur on Tuesday as resentment brewed against the functioning of Toll Plaza on Jammu-Pathankot Highway.

Reports said as the Toll Plaza was made functional on day one, large number of people belonging to social and political organizations assembled and demonstrated against the opening.

Slogans shouting protesters sat in the middle of the highway to protest the operationalization of Toll Plaza.

As police stopped protesters from moving towards the Toll Plaza, there was a minor scuffle which later saw police intervention and situation returned to normal.

However, there remains strong resentment among people in Jammu against the opening of Toll Plazas in Saroor (Samba), Ban (Nagrota), and Lakhanpur.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, (JKPCC), condemned the arrest of its leaders and others protesters against the imposition of Toll Tax at Lakhanpur.

In a statement, chief spokesperson, JKPCC, Ravinder Sharma said Congress leaders and workers were subjected to lathicharge and detained by police at Lakhanpur.