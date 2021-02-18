Protesting farmers block railway tracks in Jammu

Members of United Kissan Front Thursday organized a peaceful protest demonstration blocking the railway tracks at Channi Himmat.

While blocking the railway track, the demonstrators shouted slogans in support of their demands. The agitating farmers are seeking roll-back of three farm laws and legal cushion for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

“The people of the country are united. The laws are not in favour of the farmers and therefore, they should be taken back,” an elderly protester said.

As a part of their nationwide call ‘rail-roko’, the farmers continued their protest due to which a train also got delayed for several hours. The protesters, however, dispersed peacefully following the demonstration.