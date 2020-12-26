Protests erupt after driver assaulted at Nagrota

Situation turned ugly at Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota on Jammu-Srinagar Highway when heated arguments between a taxi-driver and staff of the plaza escalated into violent clashes.

The clashes left two persons including taxi driver MuhammedArif, and his young brother, Mohammed Abass, resident of Dansal (Jammu District), wounded. The incident happened during morning hours when Arif was heading for Jammu Airport where he works as a driver.

“As Arif was crossing the Toll Plaza, the fast-tag deducted the amount online despite that he was not allowed to pass through without paying cash,” said the relative of the wounded taxi driver. Speaking to the media, the injured driver said that “The Toll Plaza staff allegedly abused me and they beat-up me with batons miserably. There were around 50 people. Paramilitary personnel posted there did not come to my rescue.”

He claimed that the plaza staffers badly damaged his taxi. He said that when he informed his brother, he too reached there.