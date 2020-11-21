Provincial Committees to monitor prestigious projects in Jammu & Kashmir

General Administration Department (GAD) today constituted two provincial level monitoring committees for prestigious projects in J&K.

The GAD constituted a provincial headed by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir as its chairman alongwith 12 others as members and a similar committee for Jammu division under the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and 12 other members from different departments. These committees have been constituted to prepare a list of projects to be classified as ‘prestigious’ in their respective provinces.

“They will closely monitor implementation of the projects and ensure timely disposal of issues and removal of bottlenecks pertaining to their implementation,” reads the order which states that these committees will submit monthly progress reports to the Chief Secretary, J&K and Finance Department.