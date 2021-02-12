PSC condoles demise of commission's former member

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC) Friday condoled the demise of its former member.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that a condolence meeting was held under PSC Chairman B R Sharma to pay homage to Khazir Muhammad Wani, a former member of the commission on his demise.

The statement said that all members and officers of the commission conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

It said that they expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Wani and observed a two-minute silence and prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved.