PST, PET for recruitment of constables in 2 Jammu border battalions completed: Police

The Physical Endurance Test and Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) for the recruitment of constables in 02 Border Battalions in Jammu province has completed. 24102 aspiring candidates from the border districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch participated, in these tests.

The PET/PST started on 04-02-2020 and was stopped on 14-03-2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The recruitment process in respect of remaining candidates from Jammu and Samba districts restarted on 24-12-2020 and was completed on 08-01-2021.

During the conduct of the said test, all COVID-19 related protocols/advisories issued by the Govt. from time to time were adhered to under strict supervision of the Police recruitment board. A total number of 1712 COVID 19 (RAT) tests of appearing candidates were conducted before being put to PET/PST by medical teams deputed by Chief Medical Officer, Jammu.

Out of a total number of 32703 candidates who had applied for the said post, 24102 candidates appeared in PET/PST. All the events of PET/PST were conducted under the close supervision of the Police Recruitment Board (PRB). The entire exercise is technology-driven with almost no human intervention. The result of PET/PST of all the appearing candidates was declared and conveyed on the spot to the candidates. The day-wise PET/PST result was also uploaded on the official website of J & K Police on a daily basis.