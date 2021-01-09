Public objections, suggestions on Unified Building Code reviewed

Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta, today convened a meeting to review and discuss the objections and suggestions received from general public on the Unified Building Code which was uploaded on the website of Housing and Urban Development Department.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation, Director Urban Local Bodies Jammu, Chief Town Planner Jammu, Chief Architect, J&K, Jammu while R. Srinivas, Town and Country Planner Organization, Government of India and Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Director Urban Local Bodies Kashmir, Chief Town Planner Kashmir participated through video conferencing.

The meeting had detailed deliberation on the objections and suggestions received from the general public. It was informed that these by-laws will be notified soon thus making the process of obtaining building permission in an easy and hassle free manner.