Pune-based NGOs to carry development works in Chenab Valley

Two Pune-based NGOs to would carry a number of developmental activities in Chenab Valley in a bid to “connect” it to Maharashtra.

A statement of the two Pune-based NGOs – Sarhad and Arham Foundation – issued here said that a delegation from Pune met Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and held “fruitful” talks with him.

It said that the two NGOs would carry a number of developmental projects in Chenab Valley including construction of a martyrs’ memorial, a school and other development projects.

“The Chenab Valley has natural beauty in abundance. However, it has remained neglected. The objectives of the joint initiatives will be to help develop education, tourism infrastructure and economic upliftment of local citizens,” the statement said.

The statement said that Sarhad’s Sanjay Sonawani, Arham Foundation’s founder Shailesh Pagaria, Sarhad Jammu Coordinator Tarun Uppal met Sinha and requested him to help in obtaining various permissions and expedite the processes for their initiatives.

It said that LG Sinha praised them for carrying various programmes in Jammu Kashmir.