Pursuing parallel petitions not allowed: DB

A Division Bench of Jammu & Kashmir High Court Jammu Wing Comprising Chief Justice (A) Rajesh Bindal and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani holds that petitioner cannot pursue the instant parallel petition at the same time.

In the petition filed by Mohammad Adnan Khan seeking quashment and setting aside an Order dated 08.07.2020 passed by Central Administrative Tribunal Jammu in a case titled Mohammad Adnan Khan Vs Union Territory of J&K and others (O.A. No.061/00137/2020) and may also quash the Notification No. PSC/Exam/CCE(M)-18/2019 dated 07.08.2020, by issuance of writ of certiorari and also seeking direction to the respondents to allow the petitioner to participate in the selection process being belonging to Scheduled Tribe category and also conduct the Personality Test/ Viva voce of the petitioner commencing from 20.08.2020.

A Division Bench Comprising Chief Justice (A) Rajesh Bindal and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani observed that The factual matrix of the petition as propounded by the petitioner is that the petitioner submitted his application form for Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2018, Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Services, J&K Police (Gazetted) Service and J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service (hereinafter for short „the KAS”) in response to an advertisement notice bearing No. PSC/Exam/2018/38 dated 25.05.2018. The petitioner is applicant under Schedule Tribe Category, as 70 vacancies in the said category are stated to have been notified in the aforesaid notice.