PWD places 7 Incharge Xens as Incharge SE (Civil)

Public Works (R&B) Department Thursday ordered placement of Incharge Executive Engineers (Civil) as Incharge Superintending Engineer (SE) (Civil).

As per the order, 7 Incharge Executive Engineers (Civil) namely Sunil Thusu, Vidhu Kumar Sharma, Basharat Jaleel Bhat, Romesh Kumar Khar, Anil Kumar Pandohi, Nasir Hussain Zargar and Abdul Qayoom Kirmani as Incharge SEs (Civil) in their own pay and grade. They will not have any preferential right for promotion during regularization, confirmation, and the outcome of writ petitions pending, if any, before any competent court of law.

Consequently, Sunil Thusu has been transferred and posted as Incharge SE, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Vidhu Kumar Sharma has been transferred and posted as Incharge SE, Jammu University, Basharat Jaleel Bhat has been transferred and posted as Incharge Superintending Engineer, R&B Circle, Poonch-Rajouri, Romesh Kumar Khar has been transferred and posted as Incharge Superintending Engineer, Jammu Development Authority, Anil Kumar Pandohi has been transferred and posted as Incharge Superintending Engineer, REW, Jammu, Nasir Hussain Zargar has been transferred and posted as Incharge Superintending Engineer, R&B Circle, Doda, and Abdul Qayoom Kirmani has been transferred and posted as Incharge SE, Circular Road Project, Srinagar.