PWWA hosts Diwali Mela at Jammu

Chairperson Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA), Dr Rubinder Kaur inaugurated Diwali Mela at Police Pariwar Petrol Pump at Gandhi Nagar here on Monday.

According to statement issued here, the Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh also paid a visit to the venue and went to different stalls. He interacted with the PWWA members. At the inaugural ceremony, ADGP Armed A.K. Choudhary, IGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, IGP Hqrs. Garib Dass, DIG Jammu-Kathua Range Vivek Gupta, SSP Jammu Shridhar Patil, and other police officers were present.

Senior PWWA members Sireesha Nivas, Archana Choudhary, Shabnam Mir, Smita Singh, Suma Sinha, Dr Poonam Patil and other PWWA members were also present on the occasion. Dr Manu Bhatnagar also paid a visit to the venue and appreciated the efforts of J&K PWWA.

“The aim of the Mela is to showcase the items produced by police welfare centres for sale,” the statement said. “Police welfare centres are producing different items including hand made products which are put on sale to generate resources for the welfare of police martyr families.”