Qualifying typing test compulsory to appear in shorthand test for ASI aspirants

Chairman Central Board, IGP Armed Jammu Zone has informed all the aspirants who have applied for their conversion as ASI(S) into ministerial executive cadre that their typing test would be conducted prior to the shorthand test vide a the message communicated to all DDOs of J&K Police.

The message further reads that the candidate who fails to qualify the typing test will not be eligible for the shorthand test.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chairman Central Board, IGP Armed Jammu Zone had notified the dates for the conduct of Steno/typing test for the in-service police personnel of Jammu & Kashmir Police for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and selection grade Constable (ministerial).

The notification regarding the test is available on the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Police.