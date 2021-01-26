R-day parade: J&K LG Sinha calls violence-free DDC polls biggest achievement

J&K LG Manoj Sinha on Tuesday counted successful and violence-free DDC polls as one of the biggest achievements of the administration during his Republic-Day address in Jammu.

“For a long time, the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir were denied grassroots democracy. We have been successful in conducting a violence free, free and fair elections to District Development Councils,” said Sinha while addressing the gathering at R-Day parade in Jammu.

“The high turnout of voters broke the records of many previous elections. I specially congratulate the enlightened citizens, all voters, Central Security Forces, Army, Police and Administrative officials for this. We assure all the elected representatives that with your support, the Jammu and Kashmir Administration will bring the fruits of development to the last person.”

He said: “I bow down to the bravery of police personnel and our security forces working day and night to create a conducive atmosphere for smooth day-to-day life and maintaining a peaceful environment. On behalf of entire Jammu and Kashmir, I pay homage to all the warriors who have sacrificed everything for the honour of our Tricolour.”

The LG further said that “we want to assure all citizens that the political conspiracies and nefarious designs of a neighbouring country will never be allowed to succeed in this land of great persons and warriors. The security agencies have effectively controlled violence and those who are trying to fulfil their political motives with the help of this proxy war, are being given a befitting reply.”

In Srinagar, LG’s advisor Baseer Ahmed Khan said that with Centre’s support, J&K was on a new path of peace, progress and development. “We will leave no stone unturned to ensure peaceful and progressive J&K,” he said and highlighted series of developmental initiatives in J&K.

BJP General Secretary (Organisation), Ashok Koul said that very soon Statehood will be given to the J&K. “Delimitation commission has started its process and it will soon complete its report,” Koul told reporters in Srinagar.