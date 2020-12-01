Jammu, Today's Paper
R&B merged; Engineering wing to continue its present assignments

The General Administration Department (GAD) Tuesday ordered merging of the engineering wings in the Public Works (Road and Building) Department and asked the wings to continue to work on their present assignments.

In reference to the Administrative Council decision No 102/15/2020 dated 4 August 2020, the GAD issued orders that the officer of the Engineering Wings merged and subsumed in the Public Works (R&B) department in terms of government order No 752-JK (GAD) of 2020 dated August 10, 2020 would continue to work on their present assignments till further orders by the PW (R&B) Department.

They shall also continue to hold the records of these merged wings.

