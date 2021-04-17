R S Pura Narco-Militancy Case|NIA files charge-sheet against 7 members of Babbar Khalsa International

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday filed a charge-sheet against seven alleged narco-smugglers associated with BabbarKhalsa International (BKI) in its special court, Jammu.

A statement issued by NIA said that the charge-sheet was filed in Arnia-RS Pura-Jammu narco-militancy case.

“Today, NIA filed charge-sheet against seven narco-smugglers associated with BabbarKhalsa International identified as Gurpartap Singh of Tarn Taran, Punjab, Sham Lal, Ajeet Kumar, Bishan Das, Jasraj Singh, SubhashChander and Gurbaksh Singh all residents of Jammu under section 8 read with sections 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, Section 120B of Indian Penal Code and Sections 17, 18, 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in the NIA Special Court, Jammu,” the NIA statement said.

It said that the matter came to light after a case of Police Station Arnia 65/2020 dated September 20, 2020 wherein during a search on September 20, 2020 at International Border, near RS Pura, Jammu, heroin weighing 61 kg, opium weighing 1.2 kg along with 2 pistols, 3 magazines and 100 live rounds were recovered.

NIA re-registered the case as RC-05/2020/NIA/JMU dated November 26, 2020 and took up the investigation.

“Investigation in the case revealed that the seven charge-sheeted accused in this case were part of a narco-militancy module of BabbarKhalsa International. The prime objective of this module was to raise funds for the outfit through proceeds of narcotics. Each member of this module had a unique role and responsibility in execution of this conspiracy. The modus operandi involved smuggling of narcotics and arms and ammunition across the International Border in Jammu region and its further supply and sale in Punjab,” the NIA statement said.

“The proceeds of the narcotics so generated were to be used for funding militant activities of BabbarKhalsa International. The arms so smuggled were to be used by members of BabbarKhalsa International for violent militant acts. After the arrest of the seven accused, further searches were conducted which led to recovery of drug proceeds of Rs 9,06,300, more arms and ammunition and other incriminating materials,” the NIA said.