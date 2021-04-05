Rahul Pandey, DIPR employees condole demise

Director Information and Public Relations, Rahul Pandey has condoled sudden demise of Zahoor-u-Din, an employee of the department who passed away today.

In this connection, a condolence meet was chaired by the Director in the Media Complex DIPR in which all the officers and employees participated.

The officers and employees expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Zahoor-u-Din who was working in RR section of the department.

The officers and employees on the occasion highlighted his contributions in the department and said that his death is a great loss to the department. They added that Zahoor-u-Din was an asset to the department who always performed his duties professionally and diligently.

The officers and employees also offered their deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.