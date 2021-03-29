Jammu, Today's Paper
Raina, Koul express condolences

Ravinder Raina President BJP J&K Unit/GK File Photo
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Monday condemned the killing of party’s Municipal Councilor Riyaz Ahmad, and a policeman by militants and termed it as “barbaric”.

In the attack by the militants, the BJP Councilor Riyaz Ahmad and policeman Shafqat Ahmad got killed while councilor Shamsuddin Peer was injured.

J&K BJP President BJP Ravinder Raina said that militants crossed their limits and their acts to murder the humanity would not go unpunished.

He said that Kashmir had seen enough of bloodshed and now when the region was trying to progress on the developmental lines, militant organisations and their bosses were unnerved.

“But these ghastly acts will not succeed to bow down the morale of BJP activists and we resolve more firmly to stand together with every innocent,” he said.

J&K BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul termed the killing barbaric and offered his condolences to the family in this time of grief.

“Such acts will not bring down the morale of the BJP leadership on the ground,” he said.  “Such acts will not be tolerated anymore. These attacks are aimed at disturbing the peace in the region.”

Kaul urged the Police to investigate the case and nab the attackers.

