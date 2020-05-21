Raj Bhavan, J&K Police observe National AT Day

The Raj Bhavan here on Thursday observed “National Anti-Terrorism Day”.

The staff and officers of the Lieutenant Governor’s (LG) office read out the Pledge on the occasion and expressed the resolve of the nation to “oppose all forms of terrorism and violence” and to promote peace, social harmony and understanding among fellow citizens.

In his message, the LG Girish Chandra Murmu stressed on maintaining peace and putting in renewed efforts to restore communal harmony by taking on subversive forces head on.

He said it was only through collective efforts and resolve the menace could be wiped out.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh led the officers and personnel in commemorating the Day across J&K.

The DGP read out the pledge to the officers and personnel at office of Superintendent Police Operation Srinagar. He said police was on the forefront against the militancy since last more than three decades. He said hundreds of officers and police personnel have been killed in the line of duty.

He stressed upon officers and personnel to use every opportunity in police public meetings to guide energetic youth to choose a good career for prosperous and peaceful living.

Besides IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, the pledge function was attended by DIG, CKR Muhammad Suleman Choudhary; SSP Srinagar, Haseeb Mughul; SSP, Operation Srinagar Tahir Bhatti and other gazetted officers.

At police Headquarter Jammu, the function was presided over by IGP Headquarter, Gareeb Dass. Following proper health protocols, the IGP and IGP, CIV, Alok Kumar read out the pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and understanding among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening lives.

The function was attended by Director Prosecution PHQ, SM Kapoor; AIG (P&T) PHQ, Rayees Ahmad; AIG (Pers.) PHQ, Rajeshwar Singh; AIG CIV, Rajesh Bali; AIG Welfare/Communication, Manoj Pandith and other gazetted officers.

Meanwhile the Day was observed at all district police headquarters, armed battalions, railway police headquarter Jammu, Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy and other training institutions of Jammu and Kashmir Police.