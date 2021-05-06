Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 7, 2021, 2:28 AM

Raj Bhavan kept abreast of facts: MS

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 7, 2021, 2:28 AM
Chest Disease hospital in Srinagar. Image used for representational purpose only [Mubashir Khan/ GK]
Chest Disease hospital in Srinagar. Image used for representational purpose only [Mubashir Khan/ GK]

Medical Superintendent CD Hospital Bakshi Nagar Dr Rajeshwar Sharma Thursday said that Raj Bhavan was updated by the hospital administration of the factual position vis-a-vis the “reports of patients being kept outside and administered oxygen out there.”

Dr Sharma said that Raj Bhavan had got facts verified also through three KAS officers deployed at the hospital.

CD hospital

On different social platforms, the netizens had reported that oxygen was provided to three patients outside when 30 beds were vacant in the hospital today.

Posers were being thrown as why they were kept outside and who had provided them with oxygen there.

Responding to these queries, the Medical Superintendent said, “No, Raj Bhavan did not seek any such report.”

Regarding how the patients were given oxygen and kept in open, he said at they had proper arrangements like sheds for patients who come here for screening at this Triage facility.

“However, they themselves insisted on lying down under the shade of a tree or under the open sky,” he said.

The MS said that the Triage facility had been created for screening of the patients before they are sent or referred to different hospitals for admission, depending upon their condition.

