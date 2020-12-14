Rajasthan's tribal gang arrested in Bishnah robbery case: Police

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a tribal gang from Rajasthan and recovered gold ornaments from their possession.

SDPO, RS Pura, Shabir Khan, told Greater Kashmir that they received a written complaint from Sunita Devi, wife of Ashwani Kumar, resident of Palli Chak Jaralan, Bishnah at the concerned police station in which she claimed that during the intervening night of 04/05-09-2019 at some unidentified persons forced their entering into her house with sticks

“They had beaten-up family members mercilessly with the intention to kill them and looted gold ornaments and cash,” the SDPO said, quoting the complaint and added that after commission of offence, all dacoits fled-away from the spot.

In this incident subsequently case was registered under FIR Number 147 of 2019 under section 458-395, 307, 147 and 148 of IPC at Police Station Bishnah.

During the course of investigation, he said, many suspects were rounded up but no fruit-full clue was made out.