November 26, 2020

Rajeev Gupta appointed Principal Secy to CJ

November 26, 2020

Director Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy, Rajeev Gupta has been appointed as Principal Secretary to Chief Justice of J&K High Court.

The order was issued by the Registrar General, J&K High Court, Jawad Ahmed, in which it has been stated that Director, Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy Rajeev Gupta has been appointed as Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice.

However, till the posting of a regular incumbent is his place, he would hold additional charge of Director, J&K Judicial Academy. The officer would, however, continue to be responsible for management and completion of the internship programme which is underway.

