Rajouri: 'Drone hovering over security installation seized, 2 held'

J&K police have seized a videography-capable drone, hovering over a security installation in Rajouri district, an official said.

Two youths have been picked in this case and were being questioned, the official said. He said a night patrolling team of police deployed in GujjarMandi-DC office road noticed blinking of light in air after which an alert was sounded and more police teams were deployed in the area.

It eventually transpired that the flying object was a video graphic quadcopter, which, however, went missing, the official said.

Sensing the gravity of the situation as quad copter with camera was flying near some security establishments, investigation was intensified and strong efforts were made to identify the operators of the devise and also to find the location from where it was being operated, the official said.

He said a team headed by Rajouri’s Station House Officer Sameer Jillani succeeded in identifying two boys who were flying the device and seized the quad-copter along with all other allied material.

The duo was operating the quad copter stand identified and were being questioned. Rajouri ‘s Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said the quadcopter has been seized and questioning from the duo was going on.

He said such a use of quadcopter or any other videographic or photography device was prohibited especially near vital and security establishments. “People should refrain from such acts else as it will entail action as per law,” said the SSP.