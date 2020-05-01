Raju reviews power preparedness in summer

Secretary, Power Development Department, M Raju today chaired a meeting to discuss issues related to the upcoming transmission Projects of Jammu Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Limited (JKPTCL) of Power Development Department for the year 2020-21, besides preparedness for meeting power supply requirements during the summer season.

The instructions were issued to the concerned Managing Directors and Chief Engineers to submit district-wise map on the transmission and distribution constraints of the electrical network starting from the upstream 220/132 KV Grid station to downstream 11KV feeder. It was emphasized to correlate the peak load demand witnessed at the Grid Level with that of 11KV feeder.

The JKPTCL’s preparedness for meeting power supply demand of Jammu region in the summer was also reviewed.

It was informed that the transmission plan of J&K for meeting the peak load demand of 4300 MW of J&K, with an estimated cost of Rs. 6000 Crore stands submitted to Ministry of Power. The Secretary directed the MD, JPDCL and KPDCL to submit the plan for their distribution projects within a week’s time.