Rana cautions against early re-opening of schools

National Conference provincial President, Jammu Devender Singh Rana Tuesday exhorted J&K administration to exercise caution while deciding to reopen schools amid unfortunate increase in the COVID19 cases, saying any wrong move could be detrimental for students.

“Mere thought of re-opening schools seems to be premature as most of the schools lack necessary infrastructural facilities to enforce mandatory preventive protocols, more importantly ensuring distance,” Rana said in a statement, adding that non-adherence of do’s and don’ts could negate the efforts of containing the spread of pandemic.

Rana said young children were vulnerable to the infection and therefore precaution should be keyword to combat the virus.

Also, he said, the main stakeholders —parents — should be taken into confidence on such a vital issue pertaining to their children.

He said the government must not rush to return of normalcy, especially when it comes to health of young children. “Do the schools have adequate infrastructure and training to implement COVOD19 precautions”, Rana said and counseled against taking chances with the children.

Rana hoped the administration will review its move on the subject as it concerns every family in Jammu and Kashmir.