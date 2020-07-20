Rana condemns Chhattisgarh CM's remarks on Omar

National Conference provincial President Devender Singh Rana Monday lashed out at Congress for linking release of the party’s Vice President, Omar Abdullah to the ongoing political developments between Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

“Such malicious insinuation can be outburst of the frustrated minds of the Congressmen only who have lost the sense of proportion and sensible political direction over the years,” said Rana while referring to the reported interview of Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Rana condemned such attributions, saying failing to keep their flock together, the Congress was weaving “fantastic stories”, not only to hide its failures but also to cover up the fading character of the grand old party.

“This happened in Madhya Pradesh in the recent past and Karnataka a little earlier,” Rana said.

He said one after another political debacle has taken the toll of the Congress leaders, who seem to be clueless about their political destination.

“Each time Congress crumbles due to the burden and baggage of its outdated leadership, it tries to find out excuses,” he said, adding it may perhaps be alright for Congressmen to remain under illusions but maligning others can prove to be counterproductive for the party.

Rana cautioned Congress leadership to desist from indulging in mudslinging and instead concentrate on keeping its house in order.

“The Congress must better have some sort of introspection to ponder why the once premier national party is getting dwarfed as second fiddle to the regional parties. One of the reasons for such a sorry state of affairs is the mindset and poor political understanding of the leaders like Bhupesh Baghel, who are liabilities rather than assets for the Congress,” he said.

Rana said: “Political standing of Omar does not need anybody’s crutches as he stands strong due to his commitment towards people and their welfare.”

“By giving a malicious spin to Rajasthan developments and release of Abdullah, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister has publicly displayed his political bankruptcy, as also reflection of sick mind,” Rana said.