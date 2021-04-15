Rana emphasizes role of teaching fraternity in securing academic future of youngsters

National Conference (NC) Provincial President, Jammu, Devender Singh Rana Thursday said that the teaching fraternity had a massive role in securing academic future of youngsters.

A statement of NC issued here said that inaugurating the D R S Kids Playway School, a base facility for tiny tots, at Udhampur, Rana said he hopes that the ongoing grim pandemic era would come to an end soon and wished normal times to return and the people, especially youngsters resume their routine again with renewed vigour and elevated spirit.

“We are undergoing very tough times but the norm of life is to go on and this being the guiding force let us continue to work towards facilitating younger generations pursue their dreams to scale newer heights in their careers,” he said.

Rana lauded the effort in creating the facility, saying the management should take all possible initiatives in raising the infrastructural facilities till the school gets fully operational for targeted youngsters once the life returns to normal.

He expressed hope that the residents of the area, and its peripheries, would benefit by the facility, in shaping the destiny of their wards in a disciplined and professional manner.

Rana said the provision of the quality education to the upcoming generations with special emphasis on the coverage of the children of weaker segments of society is a noble contribution.