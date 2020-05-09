Rana exhorts NC functionaries to work for easing people's sufferings

National Conference provincial President, Devender Singh Rana Saturday exhorted the party district presidents of Jammu to work for seeking redressal to people’s problems, amid the corona pandemic.

In a two-hour interaction with district presidents through video conferencing, Rana said the COVID19 has completely driven normal life out of gear, resulting in a challenging situation for every segment of society, irrespective of age, gender and economic status.

“However, the poorer are suffering the most, which perhaps need best of the attention of both, the administration as also the society. He said this is perhaps the time to demonstrate love, compassion and camaraderie, essence of every religion, by shouldering the responsibility of making lives of those around easier in these difficult situations,” Rana said.

Rana invoked the “historic role” of National Conference in most testing times since its inception and hoped the functionaries will rise to the occasion by showing the same spirit in projecting problems of people at designated forums through whatever mode of communication available, while ensuring social distancing.

“This is all the more important in the absence of representative leadership,” he said, adding the workers and functionaries at grassroots level will fill the vacuum.

Referring to the miseries of daily earners, labourers and other poor sections of society, Rana urged the district Presidents to ensure that the benefits announced by the administration reach everyone.

“We have to ensure that nobody sleeps hungry or struggles for medical attention,” he said, hoping that the hardships of commoners would be taken up with concerned agencies and action taken monitored.

Rana also referred to the worries of stranded people, including students, patients, labourers and workers and urged the district Presidents to gather all necessary information so that the administration was assisted in arranging their safe return.

Rana shared concerns of the district Presidents about impediments being faced by students pursuing online academics due to slow internet speed and hoped that the administration will take a call on this issue in the larger interest of the student community.

Rana also conveyed good wishes of the party President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah to the people and the party workers and functionaries.