November 6, 2020

Rana expresses concern over growing unemployment in J&K

November 6, 2020
National Conference provincial President, Devender Singh Rana on Friday expressed concern over the growing unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the party office, Rana said the “unemployment was 25 percent in J&K. We do not have jobs for unemployed youth.”

He criticized revocation of J&K’s special status which, he said, was granted to the people of J&K by Maharaja Hari Singh and land to tiller by Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah.

He condemned BJP leaders for misleading people on land and jobs. “BJP had assured people that land and jobs will be protected,” said Rana. “Now, the BJP leaders tell people that they should not worry and switch off their mobile phones.”   

Advocating brotherhood among people, the National Conference leader said: “We have to safeguard the cultural identity of all the J&K residents whether they are Kashmiri, Dogri, Gujjari, Pahari and others.”

