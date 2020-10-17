Rana greets people on Navratra

Joining hundreds of devotees in Pratham Poojan on the occasion of first Navratra at Kol Kandoli temple here, National Conference provincial President, Devender Singh Rana Saturday prayed for peace and tranquility across the country.

Interacting with the devotees, Rana hoped that people will observe Navratras with special prayers to steer out the humanity from the obtaining grim situation of coronavirus.

He hoped the auspicious occasion to spread peace and amity and inspire people to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity and the country.

“Navratras are the auspicious days when we all should submit before Mata Rani, the divine mother, and seek Her blessings for all. We must devote ourselves to special prayers for Mata to overcome all our difficulties,” he said.

Rana exhorted people of Jammu to maintain their proud hospitality towards pilgrims thronging from various parts of the country and even abroad, especially during the current challenging times and work for the betterment of fellow beings.