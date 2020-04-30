Rana hails frontline warriors for combatting COVID19

National Conference provincial President Devender Singh Rana Thursday lauded the valour of frontline warriors in combating COVID19 across Jammu and Kashmir, saying the nation will remain indebted to them for their services to mankind.

“The doctors, paramedics, police and security forces, civic workers, employees manning essential services and the last but not the least media persons have risen to the occasion and left an indelible mark of their selfless service at the peril of their lives and that of their families during these most testing times,” Rana said.

He said the frontline workers have instilled a sense of confidence among people at the time of despair and gloom. “It is because of their tireless efforts that vast majority of people see a ray of hope about their wellbeing and success of the preventive measures put in place against the dreaded pandemic,” Rana said.

He urged the administration for making available all necessary wherewithal like personal protection gear and masks for reducing the level of risk among the warriors especially the doctors and paramedics.

Meanwhile, Rana expressed grief over death of three persons in a road accident near Jagti highway in Nagrota here.

In his condolence messages to the bereaved families of Reyaz Ahmed, Susheel Sharma and Meva Jan, Rana prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved members of the families to bear the irreparable loss.