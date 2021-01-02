Rana lauds LG for ensuring peaceful conduct of DDC polls

National Conference (NC) Provisional President, Devender Singh Rana Saturday lauded the efforts of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for ensuring peaceful conduct of District Development Council (DDC) polls but added that this need to be taken to a logical conclusion by checking the “unethical maneuvering” by certain elements.

In a statement issued here Rana said, he hoped LG Sinha would keep his word in allowing democracy to flourish as per the will of the people and “rein in” the elements in the administration who were creating an atmosphere of fear by allegedly harassing some of the elected representatives to toe a particular line in the formation of the district councils.

The statement quoted Rana as saying that the example of the Ramban district can be emulated in other districts also to keep the “communal and opportunistic forces” at bay.

“This is a call of the political situation that has emerged after the DDC polls. The loud and clear message of these elections is against the divisive agenda and communal politics of BJP,” Rana said. “The result of the grass root democratic process is a resounding acknowledgement of the forward-looking, secular and inclusive policies of NC. The future politics holds promise for the secular forces and there is loud message about NC forming the government whenever the elections to Legislative Assembly are held.”

Taking jibe at the BJP and its “proxies” in the political arena, he said that they had written off NC but the results had once again established its premier space in the political spectrum of J&K.

“Not only in Kashmir but in Jammu as well, the election results have unnerved these parties and they are feeling the ground under their feet shaking. The nervousness in the wake of adverse results has left the BJP rank and file desperate, as two of its former ministers have lost their seats in the council segments and the BJP’s Pradesh President and a sitting MP could not save the turf in their home constituencies,” he said in the statement.