Rana launches 'TeekaLagao, Corona Bhagao' campaign in Jammu

Launching ‘TeekaLagao, Corona Bhagao’ campaign across Jammu division, National Conference (NC) Provincial President Devender Singh Rana Monday exhorted the cadre to facilitate registration of eligible segments of the people for vaccination, especially in view of the pandemic spreading in rural landscape.

“As many among us in the rural and far off places are not tech-savvy or lack the facilities of smart phones with dedicated internet facilities, they are to be assisted in getting registered on Cowin App for jabs at the earliest available slots,” a statement of NC quoted Rana as saying in an exclusive interaction in the virtual mode with the NC chairpersons and members of the District Development Councils this evening.

Asserting that ‘TeekaLagao, Corona Bhagao’ should be the motivating force for volunteers while reaching out to the targeted people through whatever mode of communication, Rana expressed hope that each worker and office bearer would seek registration of at least 50 persons in their areas.

He said that the mobilisation had to be in a missionary spirit without caste, creed, religion on party affiliation, as this was a service to the humanity.

He expressed hope that while reaching out to the eligible persons, the cadre would strictly adhere to restrictions imposed by the government and SoPs prescribed for maintaining social distance and remain masked.

“We are amid most challenging times and can win over the deadliest pandemic by adopting a collective approach and fighting the virus by inoculation that is the only solution to remain safe from the infection,” Rana said and expressed hope that the administration would make all out efforts to procure vaccines for coverage of all categories in all the areas.

“This is the time when each one should cooperate with the government and lend a helping hand to the frontline warriors who are engaged in saving lives by risking their own lives,” he said.