Rana, other NC leaders pay tributes to Th Rachpal Singh

Several National Conference leaders on Thursday paid tributes to Thakur Rachpal Singh, the former party MLA who passed away last month.

“Thakur Sahib worked tirelessly for strengthening the party at grassroots level, as he believed in the political philosophy of the National Conference which is based on rich ethos of inclusiveness,” said the party’s provincial President, Devender Singh Rana.

Rana said Singh had endeared himself with all segments of the society because of his commitment to the general cause of the people, irrespective of caste, creed and religion. In his tribute, former minister Surjeet Singh Slathia said Singh will always be remembered for his tireless contribution in ameliorating the lot of peasants, labour fraternity, weaker sections and downtrodden people of Jammu and Kashmir in general and Rajouri-Poonch belt in particular.

Provincial Youth National Conference President, Ajaz Jaz said Singh will be remembered for his qualities of head and heart, saying public good was the mission of his life.