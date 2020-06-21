Rana seeks NHRC probe into death of COVID19 victim's relatives

National Conference provincial President, Devender Singh Rana Sunday sought National Human Rights Commission probe into the tragic death of two kin of a COVID19 victim in Jammu due to alleged negligence in following the laid down protocol with regard to last rites of corona cases.

“Not only the necessary protocol was ignored but no compassion or attention was reportedly shown by the designated personnel, which led to deaths in most tragic circumstances,” said Rana while describing the incident as “worst human tragedy and grave violation of human rights.”

Rana said the scope of inquiry needed to be scaled up to find out the truth and to restore faith of the people in the system.

“Such negligence and pathetic approach negates the good work being done by frontline workers in fighting the pandemic and therefore it is imperative to identify the wrong-doers so that they are dealt in per law,” he said, adding the incident has shaken the conscience of people, who received the chilling news with shock and disbelief.

Rana expressed solidarity with the families who lost their kin, saying no words were enough to console their loss. He prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the families to bear this irreparable loss.