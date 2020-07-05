Rana seeks resolution of Tawi Vihar Colony issues

Provincial President National Conference and former MLA Nagrota Assembly Constituency Devender Singh Rana said Sunday that the issues of Tawi Vihar Colony should be resolved in a spirit of cooperativeism.

In a statement, Rana said any arbitrary move will only heighten the tensions. “The issue is already required to be discussed with all the stakeholders to arrive at consensus. If the majority of the residents don’t want the facility in the area, their wishes should be respected as a confrontational attitude is against the spirit of cooperative movement,” he said and asked the residents to collectively highlight the issue before concerned forums for an amicable solution.

The statement said the residents of Tawi Vihar Sidhra in the outskirts of the Jammu city sought his intervention in getting revoked, what they alleged “illegal and unethical, sale of the colony based cooperative school”.

The residents have already taken up the issue with Lt Governor G. C Murmu and the other concerned authorities.

At the invitation of the residents, Rana, accompanied by the JMC Corporator Sidhra Shama Akhtar, visited the colony and listened to the issues raised by their representatives. Among others, present on the occasion were prominent residents of the colony including Brig (Retd) M.M Gupta, D.K Sharma, Pritam Singh, Vikrant Kapoor, Angrez Singh, Omar Ganai, M. K Dhar, Shiv Kumar Jamwal and S. K Gupta.