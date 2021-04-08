Jammu, Today's Paper
Rana seeks roadmap for tackling unemployment in J&K

File Photo of NC provincial president Devender Rana
National Conference (NC) Provincial President, Jammu, Devender Singh Rana Thursday exhorted the Jammu and Kashmir administration for drawing a roadmap to tackle the burgeoning unemployment saying that the educated unemployed besides skilled and unskilled workforce were undergoing the most traumatic phase with no prospect virtually in sight.

A statement of NC issued here quoted Rana as saying that despondency was gripping the youth due to bleak future on the employment front. He said the burgeoning unemployment remains a major cause of concern and source of frustration for both the educated unemployed and huge skilled and unskilled workforce.

In this context, he pointed to the availability of a whopping number of vacancies which need to be filled on a fast-track basis.

“Employability is yet another factor that has added to the unemployment due to non-availability of jobs,” Rana said.

