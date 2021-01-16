Rana seeks special development package for Chenab Valley

Saying that the National Conference won’t compromise with the interests of any sub-region of the Jammu division, Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana today sought a special and comprehensive development package for the Chenab Valley and Pir-Panchal regions.

“Developmental and economic aspirations of both the regions of Jammu and Kashmir and their sub-regions are sacrosanct and each one of them should get equitable proportion of funds for implementation of various projects and welfare schemes as a matter of their right”, Rana said while addressing the party workers here this afternoon.

The Provincial President recalled the developmental strategy adopted during various stints of the National Conference government and said the impact is visible in every nook and corner of the two regions. The projects and utility services speak for themselves and stand testimony to the intent of the party to reach out to each area and every segment of the society. The strong and dependable developmental edifice is because of the efforts of the successive National Conference governments, he said and regretted that these initiatives have received huge dent in the past six years due to developmental and administrative inertia.

Rana blamed the BJP for pushing Jammu and Kashmir backwards and ignoring legitimate interests of the people. This has recoiled and bounced back in the recently held District Development Council elections with people giving the party a befitting reply for its governance deficit and backtracking of promises.