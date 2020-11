National Conference provincial President, Devender Singh Rana on thursday complimented the security forces for timely action in averting major militancy-related incident by killing four militants near Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota here.

In a statement, Rana said people should stand united. “We all have to fight together to uproot this menace,” he said.

Rana wished speedy recovery to police personnel who sustained injuries during the encounter on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.