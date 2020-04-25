Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 26, 2020, 12:51 AM

Reaches out to stranded students from Maharashtra

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 26, 2020, 12:51 AM
File Photo
File Photo
Trending News
File Pic

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Kulgam: Police

File Representational Pic

Number of Covid-19 patients now 523 in Jammu and Kashmir with detection of fresh cases

Representational Pic

'Shift us back home': Kashmiri families, students stranded in Goa, Uttarakhand urge govt

File Pic

376 J&K students to be brought home from Kota tomorrow: Kansal

The Lieutenant Governor’s (LG) office on Saturday reached out to Pune-based students Nachiket Guttekar, ShamimKulkarni and NinadDattar, who were on a research project, and got stuck in Bhaderwah since March 25.

They are staying at the residence of a local school teacher, Nazim Malik in Bhaderwah. A representative of LG, Girish Chandra Murmu, contacted the students, and enquired about their well being. The LG’s office also thanked Malik, a school teacher, for taking care of the students.

Related News