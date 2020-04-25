Reaches out to stranded students from Maharashtra

The Lieutenant Governor’s (LG) office on Saturday reached out to Pune-based students Nachiket Guttekar, ShamimKulkarni and NinadDattar, who were on a research project, and got stuck in Bhaderwah since March 25.

They are staying at the residence of a local school teacher, Nazim Malik in Bhaderwah. A representative of LG, Girish Chandra Murmu, contacted the students, and enquired about their well being. The LG’s office also thanked Malik, a school teacher, for taking care of the students.