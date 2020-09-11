Recovery Of Arms From Truck | 2 youth held near Jawahar Tunnel shifted to Samba for investigation

J&K police on Friday shifted two persons who were arrested with arms and ammunition from a truck near Jawahar Tunnel, to Samba district in connection with the investigation.

An official said the duo was ferried to a river in the district where they identified “some places.” “Later, they were taken to Mansar Morh, the route which was taken by the truck for transportation of arms,” said the official.

Two days ago, police and other security forces had, during a joint operation, intercepted a truck (Registration No JK22B-1737) near Jawahar Tunnel.

The official said the security personnel recovered one AK-rifle with two magazines, one M4 US Carbine with three magazines, and six Chinese pistols with 12 magazines, from the truck.

“The investigation into the case is at preliminary stage. Kulgam police team is camping in Samba to dig out wherefrom the arms were brought and whether any local helped them,” said another official.