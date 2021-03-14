'Redraft DDC protocol without delay'

Peoples Conference (PC) senior vice president Abdul Gani Vakil Sunday asked the Lt Governor-led administration to detail out the guidelines and laws to empower the District Development Councils (DDCs) and its chairmen without wasting anytime.

A statement of PC issued here quoted Vakik as saying that though the government had assured in the recent meeting of chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members to redraft DDC protocol and promised that the new protocol would have a status much above what the DDC were asking, the government must be prompt in taking a decision so that the development work dies not suffer.