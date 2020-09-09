Redrawing JKAS Seniority | 97 officers to appear before panel for disposal of objections

The government has directed several Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers to appear before a committee for disposal of objections regarding redrawing of seniority list.

An official said at least 97 officers of the batches 2004 to 2008 batches have been directed to appear before the committee for hearing through video-conferencing, from both Jammu and Srinagar.

The video conferencing for Jammu-based officers will be held on September 11at 3 PM onwards while Kashmir-based officers will be hear on September 14at 3 PM onwards.

The government has set-up the committee for disposal of the objections received regarding redrawn draft seniority list of the members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, appointed to the Time Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service with effect from 1 January 2004 to 1 December 2008. Of the 97 officers, 38 are those who have superannuated from the services.