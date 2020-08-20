Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: August 21, 2020, 12:35 AM

Redrawing Seniority List Of JKAS Officers

GAD extends last date for submission of objections
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: August 21, 2020, 12:35 AM
Representational Pic

General Administration Department (GAD) Thursday extended last date for submission of objections with regard to redrawing seniority list of officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS), to August 27.

The GAD has issued notice with regard to redrawing seniority list of the officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS), appointed to the service from between 1 January 2004 to 1 December 2008.

The notice has been issued to inform that in view of the request made by the officers, the last date for submitting the objections to the draft redrawn seniority list of the officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) has been extended by the competent authority till August 27.

Related News