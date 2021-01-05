Referral Boards for JKAS officers constituted

The General Administration Department (GAD) Tuesday constituted a Referral Board for the members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS).

The referral Board for Junior Scale officers comprises Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department as Chairman, Administrative Secretary of the concerned department and representative not below the rank of Additional Secretary (in case the officer is of higher seniority) as member and concerned head of the department as member secretary.

Meanwhile, for the Time Scale of the JKAS officers, the Referral Board would have Chief Secretary, J&K as chairman, Administrative Secretary GAD as member secretary and Administrative Secretary of the concerned department as member.

The timelines for disclosure of APRs, representation, forwarding of the representation to competent authority, disposal of the representation by competent authority, communication of the decision of the competent authority to officer reported has also been fixed.