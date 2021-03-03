Registration Department increases working days, slots

Sub Registrar Offices (SROs), the Revenue Department and IGR, in consultation with NGDRS, Government of India took on board the Software Development Unit (SDU) Pune and initiated & got completed shifting of appointments from Old SROs to the newly formed SROs, added additional 05 more slots per day in each of the heavy load SROs and also notified Saturdays as working days vide Circular No. 01-(Rev) of 2021 dated 22.02.2021 for the purpose of Registration. Directions were issued to the Deputy Commissioners to personally monitor the progress and functioning of SROs.

Crucially, provision for re-scheduling of appointment slots was enabled at the level of the jurisdictional SROs to ensure that the additional slots are made available to those who had already scheduled their appointments but were in the queue with long waiting period ranging from 30-90 days. A public notice was issued to this effect on 26/02/2021. The consequent rescheduling has facilitated the citizens to prepone their Registration slot, sometimes by even 40-60 days, as per the date convenient to them.

These measures have ensured that at present the citizens can schedule slots to their convenience with no waiting period in most of the SROs and even in heavy load SROs, the waiting period has been brought down to 04-09 days only.

The citizens can avail the online facility of availability of additional slots and Saturdays as additional days to schedule their appointments for Registrations. The slots can be booked on https://ngdrs.jk.gov.in.