Registration Department to adopt concept of paperless office soon: Dr Pawan Kotwal

Inspector General of Registration, J&K, Dr. Pawan Kotwal today reviewed the measures taken by the department to bring transparency and efficiency in the registration system by adopting IT enabled applications for online execution of documents and collection of stamps and registration fee digitally.

Dr. Kotwal said that the department of registration has almost achieved the phase of digital business and will adopt the concept of paperless office soon. He added that with the introduction of computerized registration of documents and collection of stamps and Registration fee electronically, the registration system has become foolproof and transparent besides citizen friendly.

The Registration Department is going to be fully paperless soon with the adoption of digital mechanism. The registration of documents was taken up from the judiciary by the registration department on 1st November, 2019. Since then the department has registered 72571 documents, generating the revenue of rupees 373.8409 crores out of which rupees 277.9393747 crores is stamp duty and 95.9015254 crores is registration fee.

The computerized registration was adopted through the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) designed by the Software Development Unit of NIC Pune along with e-stamping through Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL) and was launched by the Lieutenant Governor of J&K on 18th of September 2020 in five districts; Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua and Srinagar.

The online registration later has been extended to the entire union territory of J&K in the Month of November 2020. Since the inception of online registration, 33233 documents have been registered online. The Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), is the Central Record Keeping agency appointed by the Govt of India and it has set up about 400 authorized collection centers (ACCs) including banks and stamp vendors, where the applicants deposit the stamp duty electronically.

Till date Rs, 145.12279 corers have been collected through e-stamping since 18th September, 2020. By adopting the e-stamping, Rs. 35 core, has been saved, which was earlier spent on the printing of stamp papers besides plugging the leakage and ensuring efficiency and transparency in the stamp duty collection.

As on date, online registration is being done in 82 Sub Registrar offices including 9 Additional Sub Registrar offices, which have been created in the month of January 2021 to reduce the heavy load of registration in districts of Jammu, Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama and Kulgam.

The department has also developed its own website for the convenience of the general public and all the important information regarding functioning of the department shall be made public.