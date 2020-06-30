Registration Deptt conducts online training

A two-day training on Computerization of Registration System (CRS) through National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) organized by Inspector General Registration, J&K, Dr. Pawan Kotwal, concluded, here today.

According to statement, Registrars/ Sub Registrars of District Jammu, Samba, Udhampur, Kathua and Srinagar participated in the online training, imparted by the Software Development Unit (SDU), NIC, Pune in collaboration with Registration Department and NIC Jammu & Kashmir.

For the convenience of the citizens, the Department of Registration is going to switch over registration of the documents work, which is presently being done manually, to online computerization in the Union Territory of J&K, to make it hassle free, smooth and time saving.

In this regard, it has been decided to start the registration through National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) as being done in few other states of India.

The SDU, Pune has already developed the software as per the requirement of the UT of J&K, for which trial launch was done by the Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of J&K, K.K.Sharma on June 15, 2020.

The infrastructure required for the Rolling out of Computerization Registration System (CRS) through National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) is being developed in the offices of Inspector General Registration , J&K, Addl. Inspector General Registration Jammu/Kashmir and all the (20) Registrars and (77) Sub Registrar offices in the UT of J&K.

Similar, training shall be conducted for the Registrars/Sub Registrars of other districts of the Union Territory shortly.

Dr Pawan Kotwal, Inspector General Registration, J&K, emphasized upon all the Deputy Commissioners/ Registrars/ Sub-Registrars to have stable connectivity in the offices of Registrars/Sub Registrars Offices and also submit the required Master Data to SDU Pune immediately, which is the pre-requisite for shifting to National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS).

Rishpal Singh, Addl. Inspector General Registration, Jammu supervised two day training programme held on 29th & 30th June 2020.

Saleem Khan, Addl. SIO, J&K, and D.D.Gupta, Scientist-E of NIC coordinated the training programme. Rafiq Ahmed Jaral, Headquarter Assistant to Inspector General Registration, J&K, Jammu was the key resource person from the Registration department.