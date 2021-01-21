Rehber-e-Khel teachers stage protest in Jammu

Rehber-e-Khel representatives today staged a protest demonstration here outside the BJP headquarters at Trikuta Nagar as a part of their ongoing protest schedule for 48 hours.

The protesters were demanding curtailment in their probation period from 7 years to 2 years and enhancement of their monthly wages.

Assembled under the banner of All J&K Rehber-e-Khel Teachers Form, the members of Rehber-e-Khel from all the districts of the Union Territory like Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Ramban, Shopian, Pulwama, Baramulla, and others districts have come to Jammu and held demonstration.

“There are around 2770 Rehber-e-Khel in J&K. We work for Rs 100 a day which is the lowest income. The Govt had constituted a committee for us but that committee has yet to submit its report,” said spokesperson of the Forum, Parveez Malik Afridi.

Afridi said that “We will continue to protest in front of the BJP office if our demands are not accepted. Today, we held a demonstration and tomorrow there is a scheduled meeting with the BJP leaders at 11 AM with regard to our demands.”

The protesters stayed at Trikuta Nagar for night, said one of the protesters. “We will intensify our struggle if the Govt did not fulfill our demands,” he added.